Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 10th, 12th results out, here's how to download, toppers list, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 10th 12th results out

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th board exam results. The announcement of the results was made on time at 4 PM. Students who appeared in the MP Board 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in. To download MP Board Class 10th and 12th results, the students are required to enter their roll number, and application number on the login page. For the ease of students, we have provided easy steps below to download MPBSE Class 10th and 12th results.

How to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2024, and HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2024'

Click on the respective link and provide essential information such as roll number, application number and submit

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

As per the result announcement, this year, the overall pass percentage in class 10 was recorded at 58.10%. This year, about 6,27,126 regular candidates registered for the class 12 exam of which, 6,24,140 students appeared in the exam. As per result, a total of 402489 candidates have passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 64.49 percent.

Anushka Agrawal secures first position in class 10, and Jayant Yadav in class 12

Anushka Agrawal from Gyan Jyoti English Medium HS School in Mandla has secured the top position in the class 10th MP Board exams, with an impressive 495 out of 500. In Class 12, Jayant Yadav from Shajapur has secured the top position in the class 12th exam with an outstanding score of 487 marks.

ALSO READ | MPBSE declares class 10th, 12th results @ mpresults.nic.in, check direct link

The link to download MPBSE class 10th, and 12th results has been activated on the official website. Students and parents are advised to download marksheets form the official website. Individuals can also access the direct link by clicking on the given link in the pasted article.