Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
  5. MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 Live: MPBSE set to announce results at 4 pm today, check updates
MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 will be out today, at 4 pm. Students and parents are advised to keep checking this live blog for latest updates on results.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 15:07 IST
MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2024 today, April 24. The results will be declared through a press conference scheduled at 4 pm. Students who took the MPBSE class 10th, 12th exam 2024 can download their marksheets from the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.in.

MP Board Class 10 exam 2024 was conducted between February 5 to 28, while Class 12 exams were held from February 6 to March 5. As per reports, around 16 lakh students are awaiting the results. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their results using their roll number, application number, and other details on the login page. 

Students and parents are advised to keep checking THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 Live

  • Apr 24, 2024 3:07 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Class 10th, and 12th Result live: Details on Marksheet

    • Name
    • Roll Number
    • Marks 
    • Application
    • Centre code
    • Student type
    • Father and mother's name
    • Date of birth
    • Subject code
    • Practical marks
    • Result status
  • Apr 24, 2024 2:59 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is MP Board Class 10th, and 12th Result declaration time?

    MP Board Class 10th, and 12th Result will be declared at  4 pm today, April 24.

  • Apr 24, 2024 2:55 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What was MP Board's class 12 pass percentage in 2023?

    The overall pass percentage in 2023 stood at 55.28 per cent.

  • Apr 24, 2024 2:51 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check MP Board Class 10th, 12th results via digilocker?

    • Go to the Digilocker app
    • Login with your username and password
    • Enter your Aadhar number, click the 'Pull Partner Documents' button
    • Select Marksheet, enter your year of the academic session, roll number, and save the result for future reference
  • Apr 24, 2024 2:47 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who is eligible for Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme?

    Students who fail to pass the board exam will be eligible to appear in the rukk jaana nahi scheme.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 2:44 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024: Last year's pass percentage

    In 2023, MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 were declared on May 25. In class 10, a total of 815364 candidates appeared out of which 515955 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 63.2 per cent. In Class 12, 727044 candidates appeared for the Class 12 exam, out of which 401366 candidates passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 55.28 per cent.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 2:41 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 marksheet to be released after 4 pm

    Students and parents will be able to download MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 after 4 pm from the official websites, albeit in provisional form. 

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 2:40 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024?

    The announcement of the results will be made by MPBSE chief, Smt. Veera Rana IAS.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 2:37 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Will MP Board declare class 12 results today?

    Yes, The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP board Class 12 result 2024 today for all three streams, namely science, commerce and humanities.

  • Apr 24, 2024 2:35 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024: How to check results via SMS?

    • Click on the message box of your phone
    • Type a message in the format MPBSE10 for Class 10 or MPBSE12 for Class 12
    • Send message to 56263
    • You will receive the status of MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 on your phone instantly
  • Apr 24, 2024 2:33 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024: Alternative websites

    • mpbse.nic.in
    • mpbse.mponline.gov.in
    • mpresults.nic.in
  • Apr 24, 2024 2:32 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 Live: Over 16 lakh students awaiting for results

    As many as 16 lakh students are awaiting the results. out of which, over 9 lakh are of Class 10 and around 6 lakh are of Class 12. 

  • Apr 24, 2024 2:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board Result 2024: How to download scorecards?

    • Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in
    • Navigate the link to MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024
    • Enter your credentials on the login page
    • MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 will appear on the screen
    • Check your marks and save the document for future reference
