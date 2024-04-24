MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024 Live: MPBSE set to announce results at 4 pm today, check updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board Class 10 12 2024 Result 2024 today

MP Board Class 10, 12 2024 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2024 today, April 24. The results will be declared through a press conference scheduled at 4 pm. Students who took the MPBSE class 10th, 12th exam 2024 can download their marksheets from the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.in.

MP Board Class 10 exam 2024 was conducted between February 5 to 28, while Class 12 exams were held from February 6 to March 5. As per reports, around 16 lakh students are awaiting the results. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their results using their roll number, application number, and other details on the login page.

