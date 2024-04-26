Satara Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale to lock horns against Shashikant Shinde of NCP-SP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Udayanraje Bhosale Vs Shashikant Shinde at Satara Lok Sabha seat.

Satara Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Satara is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Satara seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Wai, Koregaon, Karadnorth, Karadsouth, Patan, and Satara. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena are the main parties in the constituency.

Udayanraje Bhosale Vs Shashikant Shinde

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Satara will see a contest between the BJP and the NCP. The BJP has fielded Udayanraje Bhosale, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar) had given the ticket to Shashikant Shinde. Notably, Bhosale is the 13th direct descendant of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. The polling in Satara is scheduled to take place in the third phase on May 7.

Satara: Results of previous elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle from NCP won the seat with a margin of 126,528 votes. Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle was polled 579,026 votes with a vote share of 52 per cent and defeated Narendra Annasaheb Patil from Shiv Sena who got 452,498 votes (40.48 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale from NCP won the seat and was polled 522,531 votes with a vote share of 53.50 per cent. Independent candidate Purushottam Jadhav got 155,937 votes (15.97 per cent) and was the runner-up. Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale defeated Purushottam Jadhav by a margin of 366,594 votes.