Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Soon: Alternative ways to download Class 10, 12 marksheet

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Soon: Alternative ways to download Class 10, 12 marksheet

Once the scorecard is released, students will be able to access and download their CBSE Board Results 2023 using roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: April 24, 2023 13:40 IST
cbse 10th result 2023, cbse 12th result 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 expected soon

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2022-23 results. The official website-- cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in will host the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023. Once the scorecard is released, students will be able to access and download their CBSE Board Results 2023 using roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

The CBSE Board Class 10 exams commenced on February 14 and concluded on March 21, while the CBSE Class 12 exams began on February 14 and concluded on April 5, 2023. As per past trends, the CBSE 10th, 12th result is expected to be declared by the end of May 2023.

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Alternative Websites

Usually, at the time of result declaration, official websites either stoop working or slow down due to heavy traffic of students accessing result window. In such cases, aspirants can also use alternative websites to check the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023.

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Alternative Ways

Students can also follow other ways to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2023;

  • SMS
  • IVRS
  • Digilocker
  • UMANG App

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to check online

Students can also check CBSE 10th Results 2023 by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit CBSE Board official website -- cbse.gov.in.
  • Go to the 'Result' portal and click on the CBSE Class 10 result link.
  • On the next window, enter roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.
  • Submit and the CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Check the CBSE Board Result 2023 PDF and download it for future reference.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News