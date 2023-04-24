CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Soon: Alternative ways to download Class 10, 12 marksheet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 expected soon

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2022-23 results. The official website-- cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in will host the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023. Once the scorecard is released, students will be able to access and download their CBSE Board Results 2023 using roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

The CBSE Board Class 10 exams commenced on February 14 and concluded on March 21, while the CBSE Class 12 exams began on February 14 and concluded on April 5, 2023. As per past trends, the CBSE 10th, 12th result is expected to be declared by the end of May 2023.

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Alternative Websites

Usually, at the time of result declaration, official websites either stoop working or slow down due to heavy traffic of students accessing result window. In such cases, aspirants can also use alternative websites to check the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023.

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Alternative Ways

Students can also follow other ways to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2023;

SMS

IVRS

Digilocker

UMANG App

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to check online

Students can also check CBSE 10th Results 2023 by following the simple steps given below: