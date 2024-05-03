UP Board 10th, 12th mark sheet 2024 released at digilocker, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board 10th 12th mark sheet 2024 released at digilocker

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has uploaded the marksheets of classes 10th and 12th on the digilocker app. Students who took the UP Board 2024 class 10th, 12th exams can download their marksheets through the official website, digilocker.gov.in.

In order to download UP Board 10th, and 12th mark sheet 2024, Students are required to enter their login credentials such as roll number and the year of passing. For the ease of students, we have provided the easy steps given below to check UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2024 via Digilocker.

UP Board 10th, 12th mark sheet 2024: How to download via Digilocker

Go to the digilocker.gov.in website.

Make an account on DigiLocker using the necessary login information.

Check in with your DigiLocker account.

To view the 12th class mark sheet and the 10th class mark sheet, click on the HSC and SSC marks, respectively.

Choose the UP State Board of Intermediate and High School Exam.

Choose the year of passing the UP Board from the drop-down menu and enter your roll number.

On the screen, UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024 will appear.

This year, a total of 29,47,311 students registered for the UPMSP Class 10th exam while 27,38,399 students appeared for the examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 89.55 per cent. A total of 1,84,986 students were remain absent for the UP Class 10 board exams.

In class 12, The overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.66 per cent. As many as 25,60,882 students appeared for the exam, of which, 11,48,076 were girls, and 4,12,806 were boys. A total of 1,30,022 students didn’t appear for the exam. As per the results, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage of boys was 77.78%, while that of girls was 88.42% in intermediate exams.