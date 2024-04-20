UP Board Results 2024 for class 10th, and 12th: What is CGPA and how to calculate it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The results will be available on the official websites.

UP Board Results 2024: The Cumulative Grade Point Average or CGPA is a grading system used in schools and colleges to gauge the academic performance of any student. There are five grades allotted under the CGPA system, namely A, B, C, D, or F. India uses a percentage-based grading system.

Here is how you can calculate CGPA

CGPA Formula = Sum of grade marks obtained in subjects/Number of subjects

First of all, candidates have to write the grade marks for each subject using the grade chart

Now for all the subjects add grade point

Divide the calculated grade point by the number of subjects, and the final value will be the overall UP Board GPA

After this students will know their percentage in UP Board Result

When will the results for UP Board High Schools announced?

As per the announcement by the education department, the results for the UP Board Results 2024 for Class 10 and 12 will be declared at 2 pm today (April 20). The results will be available on the official websites. Students can check scorecards by using their roll number on the websites

Candidates must secure at least 33 percent marks to pass the exam. Students who fail in one or two subjects will get another chance to appear for the UP Board 10th compartment exam.

How to check results?

Here is a step-by-step process of how students can check their results online once it has been announced.

Visit the official site at upresults.nic.in Open the Class 10 result link Login with your roll number, date of birth and other details Check your resultdisplayed on the screen Download page for further reference

