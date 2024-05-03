Shah Rukh Khan to Yuvraj Singh, list of celebs whose lavish properties can be booked on Airbnb | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : AIRBNB Indian celebrities with their properties listed on Airbnb.

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up her Chennai home into a luxurious hotel property, which can be booked online through a California-based vacation rental company, Airbnb. This house was previously owned by her mother and late actress Sridevi. Janhvi along with her sister Khushi have shared some of the sweetest childhood memories in the house. But did you know this is not the only house of a celebrity which has featured on Airbnb for rental bookings? From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, nearly a dozen of celebrities from across the world have listed their lavish properties with Airbnb under the 'Icons' section.

Shah Rukh Khan

Located in the leafy neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with Airbnb in 2020 for this property. From richly textured walls, and colourful tapestries, to glittering chandeliers, SRK's Delhi home has captured many memories of the actor's family over the years. Check out some of the beautiful pics of its interior.

Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also became an Airbnb host and offered a stay at his home in Goa. It is named Casa Singh. The property is perched on a hilltop with spectacular views of the sea beyond. Check out some of the pics of the property.

The City Palace, Jaipur

Jaipur’s Royal Family became Airbnb’s first royal hosts, listing their family home, the City Palace of Jaipur on Airbnb.

Other popular international one-of-a-kind stays on Airbnb

Home Alone (Chicago, United States)

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse – Ken’s Way (Malibu, United States)

Shrek's Swamp (Scotland, United Kingdom)

Hocus Pocus (Danvers, United States)

Mystery Machine (Malibu, United States)

