Kubera: Nagarjuna Akkineni's first look from Dhanush-starrer UNVEILED | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Kubera also stars Dhanush in the lead role.

First look of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni from the upcoming Sekhar Kammula-directorial Kubera has been unveiled on Thursday. The first look made its way to the screens during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on May 2. It showcases veteran actor Nagarjuna standing in a downpour with an umbrella and an air of mystery. He is surrounded by trucks of liquid cash, symbolising the film's title Kubera. In the poster, he is sharply dressed in a blue shirt, and pants and wears spectacles in the first look. Before this, Dhanush's first look from the film was unveiled, earning a thrilling response from the audience. In the poster, Dhanush is dressed as a beggar with a dense beard and filthy clothes.

Check out Nagarjuna, Dhanush's first look here:

More deets about the film

Kubera also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in important roles. The film, jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations Private Limited banner, is being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and the director. Sekhar Kammula is known for helming popular Telugu films such as Godavari, Happy Days, and Love Story.

Apart from Kubera, Nagarjuna will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Mohan Raja. It will also star Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Madan, Akhil Akkineni and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. As per IMDb, the upcoming film will be based on the story of five assassins, Nagarjuna, Trisha, Vivek, Akhil and Radhika, who aboard a high-speed catamaran find out that their missions have something in common.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood Chennai home now listed on Airbnb, actor says it was her 'prized possession'

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts 'Shiku' necklace again, netizen says 'so beautiful literally'