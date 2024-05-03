CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan dies in Lucknow after cancer battle

Atul Kumar Anjaan, the National Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away in Lucknow today (May 3) morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 70-years-old and had been admitted to a private hospital for the past one month.

Political journey of Atul Kumar Anjaan

Atul Anjaan began his political career in 1977 when he was elected President of the Lucknow University Students Union. He was one of the most vocal and active Communist leaders, who also made a name for himself as a social activist.

General Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha

His steadfast commitment to the interests of farmers and workers had won wide admiration and respect from people from all walks of life. He was known for his oratory skills and had achieved a distinct position in politics.