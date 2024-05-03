Amit Shah's fake video case: No member of any political party turns up before Delhi Police for questioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah's fake video case: No member of any political party appeared before the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the special cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday (May 2) in connection with the fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the officials said. The police had summoned some leaders from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and one person from the Northeast, however, none of them turned-up for questioning on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The Delhi Police is likely to serve notice to the members of the Telangana Congress in connection with the uploading and sharing of the fake video of Shah. The four members of the Telangana unit of the party who were asked to appear before the office of the IFSO did not show up on Wednesday.

"We will again ask them to appear before the IO (investigating officer), as they did not come on Wednesday," an officer privy to the investigation said.

Who had the police summoned?

The police had issued summons to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members -- Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem -- under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the police sources, if a person is served notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC, the person can either make a physical appearance before the IO or send a legal representative.

On Wednesday, the Telangana CM’s lawyer appeared before the IO and claimed that the Congress leader, who is also the state chief of the party, has nothing to do with creating or posting the doctored video of Shah's speech.

According to police, about 22 people from various political parties in the states of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been served notices in connection with the case and they have been asked to appear before the police on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Amit Shah fake video case

The special cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the ministry of home affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

