India lashes out at Pakistan over remarks at UN, says it harbours 'most dubious track record on all aspects'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA AT UN, NY (X) India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj

New York: India sharply criticised Pakistan on Thursday (local time) after the latter's remarks at the UN General Assembly, saying it harbours a "most dubious track record" on all aspects and condemned Islamabad's "destructive and pernicious" remarks. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said Pakistan's remarks lack decorum and seek to detract from collective efforts of the UN.

Kamboj's terse retort came after Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram made lengthy remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during his address to the UN General Assembly meeting on ‘Culture of Peace.’ The Indian envoy advised the Pakistan delegation to align with central principles of respect and diplomacy.

"In this Assembly, as we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature," she said.

“We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions. Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?” Kamboj added. The Indian Ambassador also asserted that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions, which advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence.

India highlights escalating attacks on religious places

Kamboj further said that the world faces significant challenges from geopolitical tensions and uneven development. “The growing intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief indeed demand our urgent attention,” she said. She further said that India is concerned by the escalating attacks on churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples and synagogues and asserted that these acts require a "swift and united response" from the global community.

Speaking on terrorism, Kamboj said, "It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for member states to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes."

Kamboj on India's role in peace

Kamboj further told the UNGA meeting that the culture of peace is deeply ingrained in the rich history of India, with its diverse traditions and profound philosophical tenets, by highlighting the doctrine of Ahimsa championed by Mahatma Gandhi as a bedrock of India's commitment to peace. "Ancient Indian texts like the Vedas and the Upanishads promote values of harmony, compassion, and non-violence, principles that have shaped my country's ethos," the Indian ambassador further mentioned.

“India is not only the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, but also a stronghold for Islam, Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism. It has historically been a refuge for persecuted faiths, illustrating its long-standing embrace of diversity,” she said. "With its remarkable religious and linguistic diversity, India's cultural mosaic is a testament to tolerance and coexistence. Festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Christmas and Nowruz transcend religious boundaries, celebrating shared joys among diverse communities."

She commended Bangladesh for presenting a resolution on the follow-up to the Declaration and Program of Action, which India "proudly co-sponsors." She stated that India remains dedicated to upholding ideals of humanity, democracy and non-violence, asserting that peace is "paramount" in today's global landscape.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Terror attacks in Pakistan surge in April; 70 killed in 77 incidents: Report

ALSO READ | 'Never accepted so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement': India on China's projects in Shaksgam Valley