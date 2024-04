Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPMSP Class 12 Result 2024 today, April 20.

UP Board Class 12 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board Results 2024 for class 12 today, April 20 at 2 PM. As per the officials, the results will be announced through a press conference at the board’s Prayagraj headquarters. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download UP Board Class 12 2024 results through the official website, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.

Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.