UP Board Class 10 Result 2024: UPMSP set to announce results today at 2 pm

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Class 10 Result 2024 LIVE UPDATES

UP Board Class 10 Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the Class 10 results today (April 20). The results will be available on the official websites. Students can check scorecards by using their roll number on the websites. As per the announcement by the education department, the results will be declared at 2 pm today (April 20). The results will be available on the Council of Secondary Education upmsp.edu as well as NIC website upresults.nic.in.Candidates must secure at least 33 percent marks to pass the exam. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be given the opportunity to appear for the UP Board 10th compartment exam.