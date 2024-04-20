Saturday, April 20, 2024
     
  UP Board Class 10 Result 2024: UPMSP set to announce results today at 2 pm
UP Board Class 10 Result 2024: UPMSP set to announce results today at 2 pm

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2024 10:26 IST
UP Board Class 10 Result 2024 LIVE UPDATES
Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Class 10 Result 2024 LIVE UPDATES

UP Board Class 10 Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the Class 10 results today (April 20). The results will be available on the official websites. Students can check scorecards by using their roll number on the websites. As per the announcement by the education department, the results will be declared at 2 pm today (April 20). The results will be available on the Council of Secondary Education upmsp.edu as well as NIC website upresults.nic.in.Candidates must secure at least 33 percent marks to pass the exam. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be given the opportunity to appear for the UP Board 10th compartment exam. 

Live updates :UP Board Class 10 results 2024

  • Apr 20, 2024 10:21 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Examination schedule of the UPMSP Class 10 exams

    The evaluation of high school and intermediate answer sheets began on March 16 and concluded in a record time on March 31. In a total of 13 working days, the copies were evaluated by 1,47,097 examiners across the state.

  • Apr 20, 2024 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Over 29 lakh students awaiting results this year

    As many as 29.47 lakh students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 results this year. These students, awaiting results will get their mark sheets on April 20.

  • Apr 20, 2024 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    UP Board Class 10 results: Where can students check results?

    The results will be available on the Council of Secondary Education as NIC website upresults.nic.in. at 2 pm after a press conference held by the UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla.

  • Apr 20, 2024 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    UP Board Class 10 results will be released today

    The UPMSP is set to announce the results for the Class 10 board today (April 20). 

