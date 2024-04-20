UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP to announce class 10 results today, check how to download marksheets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE As per the announcement by the education department, the results will be declared at 2 pm today (April 20).

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education is all set to announce the board results of Class 10 on April 20 (Saturday), the Education Department informed. The results will be declared on the Council of Secondary Education (CSE) website along with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) website.

When and where to check the results?

As per the announcement by the education department, the results will be declared at 2 pm today (April 20). The results will be available on the Council of Secondary Education upmsp.edu as well as NIC website upresults.nic.in.

How to check results?

Go to upresults.nic.in Open the Class 10 result link Login with your roll number Check your result. Download page for further reference

Minimum passing marks

Candidates must secure at least 33% marks to pass the exam. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be given the opportunity to appear for the UP Board 10th compartment exam.

When was UPMSP 10th exam conducted?

UPMSP conducted UP Board Class 10 board examinations from February 22 to March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10 board examinations were conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift was from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. This year, nearly 29.47 lakh students registered for UP Board Class 10 exams, out of which 15.71 lakh were male and 13.76 were female candidates.

Result released on April 25 last year

In 2023, UP Board 10th and 12th results were released on April 25. A total of 25,721,002 candidates appeared for the Class 12 examination, out of which 19,41,717 students passed. The pass percentage clocked the 75.52 per cent mark. A total of 28,54,879 candidates appeared for the Class 10 examination, out of which 25,65,176 passed. Its pass percentage was 89.78 per cent.

