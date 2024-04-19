UP Board Class 10th, 12th results to be out today | Know when and where to check score

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Education news: The results of high school and intermediate of the Uttar Pradesh Board will be released on Saturday (April 20), the Education Department informed. The UP Board results will be out at 2 pm on the website of the Council of Secondary Education upmsp.edu as well as NIC website upresults.nic.in. The students can check the results by visiting any of the two websites at the said time.

​Total of 55,25,308 students registered

In 2024, the board had conducted the high school and intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for this, out of which 29,47,311 were class 10 students and 25,77,997 were class 12 students. UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were conducted in 2 shifts on all respective dates. The first shift was held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Result released on April 25 last year

In 2023, UP Board 10th and 12th results were released on April 25. A total of 25,721,002 candidates appeared for the Class 12 examination, out of which 19,41,717 students passed. The pass percentage clocked the 75.52 per cent mark. A total of 28,54,879 candidates appeared for the Class 10 examination, out of which 25,65,176 passed. Its pass percentage was 89.78 per cent.