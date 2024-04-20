UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: What to do if UPMSP official website crashes?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 today

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) will announce the High School and Intermediate Exam 2024 results today, April 20. Students who appeared in the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th Exam 2024 will be able to download their results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

During official announcements, official websites often experience heavy traffic leading to slow loading times or even crashes. In such cases, alternative options are available for students to access their results without overloading the official servers. Even if the website goes down or experiences technical issues, alternative options like SMS and mobile apps ensure that students can still access their results without any difficulty. These options offer convenience, especially in areas where internet connectivity is limited.

ALSO READ | UP Board Results 2024 for class 10th, and 12th: What is CGPA and how to calculate it

How to download UPMSP UP Board 12th Result 2024 via SMS?

To check the UP Board Result for HS, Inter Exam, the students are required to follow the easy steps given below.

Open the message application on your mobile phone

Enter UP12 followed by Roll Number in the message box

Send it to 56263

Then, you will receive the status of UP Board Inter 2024 Result

Check UPMSP UP Board Class 12 Result latest updates here

How to download UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2024 via SMS?

To check class 10th results, the students and parents are required to follow the easy steps given below.

Go to message application of your phone

Now, you need to type 'UP 10' followed by your roll number

Send it to 56263

You will get the status of your UP Board Class 10th result instantly on your phone

Check UP Board Class 10 Result 2024 latest updates here

Alternative websites to check UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecards

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How to download UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 via Digilocker?