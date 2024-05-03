Delhi excise policy scam case: High Court asks CBI, ED to respond to Manish Sisodia’s pleas for bail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Manish Sisodia.

Delhi excise policy scam case: The Delhi High Court today (May 3) sought a response of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to CBI and ED on Sisodia’s pleas challenging a trial court’s April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 8 (Wednesday).

Sisodia, in an interim application, urged the court to continue the trial court’s order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody, during pendency of his pleas. As the counsel for the ED submitted that the probe agency has no objection if the trial court order is continued, Justice Sharma allowed the request.

The trial court had dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the scam. The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

