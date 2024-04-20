UP Board Class 10 Result 2024: UPMSP declares High School results | Here is direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Class 10 Result 2024: UPMSP declares High School results

UP Board Class 10 Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj declared the results for High School examinations today (April 20). The overall pass percentage for High School has been recorded at 89.55 percent this year. As many as 29,35,353 students were registered for the high school examinations this year, while 27,38,399 students appeared for the examinations.

Students can check UP Board Class 10 scorecards by using their roll number on the websites. The results will be available on the Council of Secondary Education upmsp.edu as well as NIC website upresults.nic.in.

Who are the toppers of UP Board Class 10?

Prachi Nigam topped the High School results after securing 591 marks. The second spot was bagged by Deepika Sonkar after securing 590 marks while the third spot went to Navya Singh, Swati Singh, Dipanshi Singh Sengar and Arpit Tiwari after each secured 588 marks. While Nigam secured 98.50 per cent, Sonkar bagged 98.33 per cent. The rest secured 98.00 percent.

This year the girls outperformed boys by 7.35 per cent. Girls scored an overall pass percentage of 93.40 per cent while boys scored 86.05 per cent. Nearly 29.47 lakh students registered for UP Board Class 10 exams, out of which 15.71 lakh were male and 13.76 were female candidates this year.

Check UPMSP UP Board class 10 result 2024 latest updates

How to download UP Board Class 10 2024 results?