UP Board 12th result 2024: UPMSP announces inter result at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, Shubham Verma tops

UP Board 12th result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has announced the class 12th results. All those who appeared in the UP Board Inter Exam 2024 can download their results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and indiatvnews.com/education. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 82.66 per cent, this year, which is an increase compared to last year's board exam performance. Last year, it was recorded at 75.52 per cent. The number of students appearing for the inter exams last year totalled 27,69,258 students.

Girls outperformed boys

This year, the UP Board Inter exams were conducted from February 22 to March 9 at 7,864 examination centres for a substantial total of 25,60,882 students. Of these students, 11,48,076 were girls, and 4,12,806 were boys. As per the results, girls outperformed boys in class 12 board exam 2024. The pass percentage of boys was 77.78% while that of girls was 88.42% in intermediate exams.

Shubham Verma tops intermediate exam

Shubham Verma has topped the class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 97.58 per cent. The second spot has been secured by Vishu Chaudhary, Kajal Singh, Raj Verma, Kashish Maurya, Charli Gupta, and Sujata Pandey with a pass percentage of 97.60 per cent. Moreover, the third spot has been secured by five students - Sheetal Verma, Kashish Yadav, Aaditya Kumar Yadav, Anshika Vishwakarma, and Palak Singh with 97.40 per cent.

The link to download UP Board 12th result 2024 is available on the official website. Students and parents are advised to visit the official website and download their results by following the easy steps given below. Students can directly access the download link by scrolling down.

How to download UP Board 12th Result 2024?

Go to the official website of UPMSP, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Click on the exam result link for Class 12 results

Enter your essential details such as roll number, date of birth and other details

The results will appear on the screen

Download UP Board 12th result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download UP Board Class 12 Result 2024