'Jhalmuri maine khai, jhal TMC ko lagi': PM's Modi's swipe at Mamata's party at Krishnanagar rally

Krishnanagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Election Commission amid first phase polling in West Bengal. Addressing a public meeting in Krishnanagar, PM Modi said that the state witnessed very little violence during voting, the least in the past 50 years, and attributed this to the poll panel.

"This is the first election of its kind in the last 50 years in which violence has been kept to an absolute minimum. Previously, it was common practice to hang someone every week and simply claim it was a suicide. In many respects, a regime of lawlessness and hooliganism prevailed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Election Commission; they have once again restored the dignity of democracy on the soil of Bengal... I also commend the government employees here... Based on the information I have received so far, voter turnout is shattering all previous records," PM Modi said.

Making BJP polls pitch, PM Modi said all people in the state were seeking a change and the lotus (BJP’s symbol) was set to bloom in West Bengal. He said the TMC will not be able to open its account in several districts.

PM Modi also mentioned Bengal’s popular street snack Jhalmuri during his address. For the unversed, PM Modi had paused to enjoy the snack during a campaign stop in Jhargram—a moment that quickly drew attention. The incident went on to become a talking point, with several opposition parties using it to take a swipe at him.

"We have observed in the past that wherever the country has witnessed a massive voter turnout, the BJP has achieved a resounding victory... On May 4th, the victory celebrations for the BJP will take place in Bengal as well. Sweets will be distributed, and 'Jhal Muri' will be handed out too. Incidentally, I have heard that 'Jhal Muri' has already delivered a stunning shock to certain people... 'Jhal Muri maine khaayi lekin jhal TMC ko lagi hai'," he said.

Hitting out at the TMC, PM Modi said people wants to do away with 15 years of 'Jungle Raj' and that are themselves fighting the election.

"Anger is so much against TMC MLAs, ministers, local leaders and their syndicate that TMC won't be able to open its account in many cities... 15 years ago, the people sounded the battle cry against the Left. Today, in opposition to the TMC's 'Jungle Raj', the people of Bengal are blowing the 'Shankh' (conch) in every street and neighbourhood... We are not the ones fighting this election; this time, the election in Bengal is being fought by the people themselves," he said.