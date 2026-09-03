Tukaram Mundhe's food safety ripples in Bengal, 500 kg rotten fish, meat seized in Kolkata raids

Kolkata:

Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's aggressive crackdown on restaurants, eateries and food storage facilities has brought food safety enforcement into sharper focus across states. In West Bengal too, authorities have stepped up inspections ahead of the festive season, with several establishments facing action over alleged violations of hygiene and food safety norms.

The latest action came in Kolkata's Tangra area, where the civic authorities seized around 500 kg of fish and meat from a popular Chinese restaurant after allegedly finding the stock stored in unhygienic conditions, officials said on Wednesday. The inspection team found large quantities of fish and meat inside refrigerators without proper labels or dates showing when the products had been stored. Officials also said the items were kept in an open and unhygienic manner inside the refrigerators. Given the potential health concerns, particularly at a time when restaurants are likely to see increased footfall during the festive season, the seized stock was sent for disposal, officials said.

500 kg of fish and meat seized in Tangra

Officials said the stock was seized considering the potential health risk, particularly ahead of the festive season when restaurants and eateries are expected to witness a surge in customers. The seized fish and meat were sent for disposal, officials said.

The inspection forms part of a wider food safety and hygiene drive being conducted by the state Food and Supplies Department along with local civic bodies. The campaign is aimed at checking the quality of food being served at hotels, restaurants and other eateries across the state.

Food safety inspections intensified across West Bengal

The inspections have been intensified following directions from the state government to take strict action against establishments found violating food safety and hygiene norms. On Tuesday, raids at several restaurants in Baduria and Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district reportedly led to the recovery of stale and allegedly rotten meat. Similar inspections have also been conducted in areas including Salt Lake, Shaktigarh and Digha, officials said.

Surprise checks at resorts near Gorumara

In north Bengal, authorities conducted surprise inspections at several resorts in Lataguri near the Gorumara National Park on Wednesday. A team led by the Sub-Divisional Officer inspected kitchens and food storage areas at several resorts. Officials said expired and allegedly spoiled food items were found at some establishments.

Three resorts were issued warnings over violations.

Bakery shut in Hooghly over hygiene violations

In Hooghly district, a bakery in Bhadreswar was shut after officials found serious hygiene violations during an inspection. According to officials, the bakery was allegedly operating in an unhygienic environment, with flies found around the area where bread was being prepared. Workers were also allegedly found without gloves, while dirt and grime had accumulated on the walls and ceiling.

The authorities directed the bakery to carry out complete cleaning before resuming operations. A popular sweet shop and its manufacturing unit in the area were also inspected, with officials reportedly finding hygiene-related irregularities.

Statewide campaign to continue

Officials said establishments found violating food safety norms would face action and that the inspection campaign would continue across West Bengal. The seizure of large quantities of allegedly stale food has also brought back memories of a meat-related scandal from a few years ago, when meat sourced from dumping grounds was reportedly supplied to eateries and markets.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read:

'Salute to Tukaram Mundhe': Viral video praises Maharashtra FDA chief, calls him 'Real-life Singham'