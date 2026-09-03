'Will Home Minister or PMO act?': Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP attack on TMC office in Kolkata

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged a party office in West Bengal's capital Kolkata was targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters this morning. calling the attack "outrageous and unacceptable".

Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), the Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour said the TMC office on Camac Street was attacked by BJP with "with weapons". He alleged TMC workers were attacked and their phones were snatched, while the entire office was "ransacked" and electronic equipment there were destroyed.

Abhishek also targeted the Kolkata Police and alleged that the cops failed to act despite repeated calls and emails from the party.

Abhishek calls for probe

He demanded that the accused must be immediately arrested and an investigation must be conducted on "who planned, organised and directed this violence". He also called for a probe on why the cops failed to act on time.

"No political party and no group of armed hooligans can be above the law," he said. "If people can storm a political party office with weapons at 4.30 in the morning, assault people and vandalise property while the police remain absent, then what exactly is left of the rule of law in West Bengal?"

"Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now," he added.

'Will Home Minister or PMO act?'

Sharing another video on X, Abhishek asked if the Governor, the Union Home Minister or the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will act. He also called for the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take a serious "note of what is happening and acts to uphold the rule of law in West Bengal."

In his post, he also hit out at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and wondered if he was scared of the TMC. Abhishek demanded that Suvendu must resign from his position, as he has no moral authority to remain in office if the opposition continues to be treated like this in the state.

"This is not democracy. This is political thuggery," he said. "Shame on those responsible. And shame on those who choose to remain silent. Every act like this will be remembered. Every attack, every act of intimidation, every abuse of power. Nothing will be forgotten."

BJP yet to respond

Neither the police, nor the BJP has responded to the allegations yet. However, the TMC has on multiple occasions accused the ruling party of targeting its offices and leaders in the state after Mamata Banerjee was ousted from power in the recently held assembly elections.

The TMC, which ruled West Bengal for 15 straight years from 2011 to 2026, has accused the BJP of misusing the police and alleged that their FIRs are not being registered. It has alleged that opposition's constitutional rights are being regularly violated in West Bengal.

"VIOLENCE HAS BECOME A POLITICAL TOOL FOR @SuvenduWB. But vendetta, intimidation and cheap politics cannot silence us. The people will have the final word. Democracy will win," the TMC said on X earlier in the day.

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