Temporary closure notices issued to 919 hotels, guest houses over safety violations in Kolkata

Kolkata:

As many as 919 hotels and guest houses in Kolkata have been served temporary closure notices for failing to meet mandatory fire safety requirements, officials said. The action follows an extensive inspection drive launched after a deadly guest house fire exposed serious safety concerns in the city. Joint inspection teams comprising officials from the West Bengal Fire Services, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Kolkata Police have so far examined around 960 hotels and guest houses across Kolkata. Of these, only 41 establishments were found to have complied with the required fire safety measures, while the remaining 919 were issued notices directing them to temporarily shut operations until they meet the prescribed safety standards, officials said.

The inspections have covered nearly one-fourth of the approximately 3,700 hotels and guest houses currently operating in the city. The authorities said the exercise will continue at the establishments that are yet to be inspected.

Deadly Shikha Inn fire triggers intensified inspections

The inspection campaign was stepped up following the fatal fire at Shikha Inn, a guest house on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata, on August 19. The blaze claimed nine lives, including those of seven Bangladeshi nationals. The incident subsequently prompted authorities to intensify scrutiny of hotels and guest houses and assess whether they were adhering to mandatory fire and life-safety requirements.

What happens to hotels served closure notices?

Officials said the establishments that have received closure notices cannot simply resume business without first addressing the safety deficiencies identified during inspections. They will have to bring their fire safety arrangements in line with the prescribed norms and secure a Renewal of Fire Safety Certificate (RFSC). Only after completing these requirements can they apply afresh for the licences needed to restart operations, officials said.

The ongoing inspection drive is aimed at covering the remaining hotels and guest houses across Kolkata to determine whether they meet the mandatory safety requirements.

Camac Street building also flagged for fire safety violations

The action comes days after the state fire and emergency services department ordered the immediate evacuation of the basement as well as the sixth and seventh floors of a commercial building on Camac Street.

The building houses the office of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Following an inspection conducted on August 31, the department declared the two upper floors "unsafe from a fire and life-safety point of view". The department cited non-compliance with mandatory fire safety measures while directing the evacuation.

TMC challenges evacuation order in Calcutta High Court

It is to be noted here that the Trinamool Congress has challenged the fire department's order before the Calcutta High Court. The court has granted the party permission to file an urgent writ petition in the matter. The case is expected to come up for hearing later this week.

(With inputs from PTI)

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