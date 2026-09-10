History can never be changed: Stalin hits back at Vijay over jaw gesture, recalls DMK's Emergency-era struggle

Chennai:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday (September 10) hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his jaw gesture and allegations against his party, asserting that 'no matter who tries to demean me, history can never be changed.' Stalin also recalled the DMK's struggle during the Emergency, including his arrest under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and alleged custodial torture.

His remarks came days after Vijay, while addressing the Assembly on September 7, accused the DMK of corruption and cited the Sarkaria Commission report in connection with allegations against the government led by Karunanidhi. He was also seen holding his jaw with one hand as if to lift it.

Stalin recalls DMK's Emergency-era struggle, his arrest

In a video message shared on X, Stalin responded to Vijay's recent remarks in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and said the history of the DMK and its ideological struggle could not be altered by political accusations.

"Thambi Vijay, what you said is true. It is not a lie. During the Emergency, opposing it, leader Kalaignar organised a huge gathering at the Marina beach and severely criticised the MISA Act. Following that, the Union Government that was in power at that time, on 31st January 1976, dismissed the DMK government," Stalin said.

Recalling his arrest, Stalin said police reached his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence immediately after the DMK government was dismissed.

"The very next second after dismissing the government, police came to the Gopalapuram house to arrest me under the MISA Act. That day, I was not at home. My son has gone campaigning. He will come tomorrow. As soon as he comes, I myself will call you. Come and arrest him — saying this, Kalaignar sent them back," he said.

History can never be changed: Stalin

Stalin said he was arrested the following day after returning home and alleged that he was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse in prison.

"In prison, many atrocities happened to me. We were taken and locked up in a place where leprosy patients were kept. Ten people were locked inside a small room," he said, adding that police allegedly beat prisoners with lathis and kicked them with boots.

He also recalled the death of DMK leader and former MP Chitti Babu, alleging that he died in jail following beatings, and said his own jawbone was broken during the alleged assault. "You say you are an ideological leader. From the time of Perarignar Anna, this is the history of the DMK. That I am also part of that history is a matter of pride for me. No matter who tries to demean me, history can never be changed. It will remain as it is forever," he said.

Running administration like cinema: Stalin

Stalin urged Vijay to focus Assembly debates on issues such as law and order, welfare schemes, Tamil Nadu's development and safeguarding the state’s rights, rather than engaging in 'unnecessary controversies'.

He also launched a broad attack on the Vijay government, alleging failures on law and order, the Parandur airport project, farmers' loan waivers and promises related to LPG cylinders.

"Your administration is also like a cinema shooting. To hide your inefficient administration, you are posting various reels like this and cheating a whole generation," Stalin alleged.

Stalin said the DMK would continue to work for Tamil Nadu and its people despite being out of power. "Losing power, the DMK has never been considered a failure. Like two sides of a coin, I see this as another face of people's service. Whether we are in power or not, we must continue to fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and for its development and for the people," he said.

"We fought for their grandfather. We fought for their father. Now we will fight for them. This is the history of our DMK. That history will never change. And it should not change," he added.

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