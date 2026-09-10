Mayawati expels Akash Anand from BSP in big move, remains unhappy despite Ashok Siddharth's political exit

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BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled Akash Anand from BSP in big move as she remained nunhappy despite Ashok Siddharth's political exit. Mayawati wrote on X that Akash Anand is less concerned about his career, party interests and is more about his relationships. She said Akash did not repost the post on the BSP chief's social media account X. The party carried Akash Anand and Ashok Siddharth from the floor to the throne. Aakash Anand was completely freed from the party, she said.

Here's what Mayawati said on Akash Anand

Mayawati wrote on X that Akash Anand is less concerned about his career, party interests and is more about relationships. She said Akash did not repost the post on the BSP chief's social media account X. The party carried Akash Anand and Ashok Siddharth from the floor to the throne. Aakash Anand was completely freed from the party, she said.

Mayawati said if Akash Anand cares less about the true interests of the party and the movement, and about his own career connected to it, and more about attachments to relationships and kin, then it is natural for the question to arise: How can Akash Anand, with a double mind, possibly do good for the BSP party and the movement?

Mayawati says it is better for Akash to be relieved of all responsibilities

“Therefore, it seems better to the party members that just as he was relieved of all the important responsibilities of the highly crucial position of National Coordinator on September 3, 2026, in the same way, he should now be completely freed (independent) from the party starting today. Thus, if Shri Akash Anand wants to remain independent in the party now, he is independent—meaning that in this case, he has been fully relieved from the party,” she said.

She said, “Finally, it must be said that all members of the BSP should remain fully engaged—body, mind, and soul—with complete dedication in the struggle to once again form in UP, especially by steadfastly facing all kinds of tactics from opponents like sam, dam, dand, bhed, etc., a full-majority iron-clad rule of excellent law and order and outstanding development under our 'Sarvajan Hitay Sarvajan Sukhay.' This alone is the supreme goal.”

Ashok Siddharth announces his retirement from politics

Earlier in the day, former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth announced his retirement from politics and social life after Mayawati linked his retirement to any future reinstatement of responsibilities to her nephew and his son-in-law Akash Anand.

Taking to X, Siddharth stated that he was retiring from political and social life "right now", adding that if he ever had to give his life for Mayawati, it would be a matter of pride for him. In an emotional post, Siddharth said all relationships were insignificant before Mayawati's order. "You made a small worker like me a member of your family. This is a debt I cannot repay in this lifetime," he said.

Siddharth also stated that he had never worked against the interests of the BSP. IN reference to Mayawati's allegation that he had tried to influence Anand, Siddharth stated he had not even met his son-in-law for several months, let alone advised him.

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