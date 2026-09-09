Will Akash Anand regain his political clout in BSP? Mayawati sets conditions for nephew's return

Lucknow:

Mayawati has set a clear condition for Akash Anand to return to an active and powerful role in the Bahujan Samaj Party. In a post on X, the BSP chief said her nephew's political future could be reconsidered only if his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth completely retires from politics.

Mayawati said Siddharth should give up his political ambitions while keeping his son-in-law's future in mind. She added that only after he steps away from politics would the party consider restoring responsibilities to Akash Anand. Siddharth was recently expelled from the BSP by Mayawati.

Mayawati links Akash Anand's return to father-in-law's retirement

In her post, Mayawati said the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are extremely important for the BSP and the "Bahujan Movement". She said party workers and supporters were working with full dedication towards gaining political power and taking forward the caravan of self-respect associated with Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar.

Amid what she described as challenges to the Bahujan community, the BSP and reservation from opposition parties and casteist elements, Mayawati appealed for support from people across society. She particularly advised members of the Dalit community not to take any step in pursuit of personal or family interests that could obstruct the wider mission.

Mayawati said the party leadership was bringing back people who had gone astray while taking disciplinary action against those seen as creating obstacles. She cited former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth as one such example.

According to Mayawati, Siddharth had given greater importance to his personal and family interests and ambitions than to the BSP's mission. She said this had caused a setback not only to him but also to his son-in-law Akash Anand.

She said Siddharth was expected to demonstrate sacrifice and commitment, but instead had failed to properly prioritise the interests of Akash Anand and the BSP movement.

Mayawati advised Siddharth to give up his political ambitions and retire completely from politics. She said that doing so would make it possible for Akash Anand to work independently and would allow the party to consider restoring responsibilities to him "sympathetically".

Akash Anand was earlier BSP national coordinator

Akash Anand had served as the BSP's national coordinator before Mayawati described him as immature and said he was not yet ready to handle a major responsibility. At a party meeting, she also indicated that he was not prepared for a significant organisational role.

Around the same period, Mayawati gave another nephew, Akash's brother Ishan Anand, responsibility for North India and appointed him a chief sector in-charge.

Following Mayawati's displeasure, Akash Anand changed his X bio. He first described himself as a "BSP worker" and later changed it to a "BSP supporter".

Mayawati has called Akash Anand immature before

This is not the first time Mayawati has described Akash Anand as immature. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she had cited his immaturity while deciding not to name him as her successor.

However, just 47 days later, at a meeting of the BSP's national executive, Mayawati announced Akash Anand as her successor again.

The relationship changed once more in 2025, when Mayawati became unhappy with Akash and expelled him from the party. Akash later apologised to Mayawati, after which he was brought back into the BSP.

With the latest statement, Mayawati has again tied the question of Akash Anand's future role in the party to the political choices of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth.

ALSO READ:

Mayawati gives Satish Chandra Mishra key role: Is BSP reviving its 2007 Brahmin outreach for UP polls?