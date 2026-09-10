Ashok Siddharth retires from politics after Mayawati says his retirement can save Akash Anand's future

Lucknow:

A big news related to Bahujan Samaj Party emerged from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Akash Anand's father-in-law and expelled BSP leader Ashok Siddharth announced retirement from politics on social media X. Ashok Siddharth wrote: “I am retiring from political and social life. My life is indebted to my sister, renunciation is a very small thing.” He also said that he was proud to give his life for Mayawati.

Siddharth, who was expelled from the BSP for the second time on August 2 over alleged anti-party activities, stated that he had decided to withdraw from politics hours after Mayawati said Siddharth could still give up his political ambitions and “rise above personal interests” to help Akash Anand’s political future.

It should be noted that Mayawati on Wednesday said her nephew Akash Anand could return to an active role in the party only if his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth gives up his political ambitions and retires.

In a satirical note, Mayawati accused Siddharth of repeatedly giving greater importance to his "personal and family interests and ambitions" than the BSP's mission. Her statement came days after she removed Akash Anand from the post of BSP national coordinator at a national-level meeting of party office-bearers in Lucknow on September 3.

Taking to X on Wednesday, she said the BSP leadership was taking disciplinary action against those who sought to obstruct the party's efforts, describing Siddharth as a "much-discussed example" of such action.

She stated that not just once, but several times, the party gave him an opportunity to mend his ways, however, he gave greater importance to his personal and family interests and ambitions than the BSP's mission, the consequences of which had to be faced by him as well as his son-in-law Akash Anand.

Mayawati further added that Siddharth had "never properly cared" about Akash Anand or the BSP movement because of his personal interests, and she also stated that he should instead have set a greater example of sacrifice and dedication to the party and society.

Mayawati said Siddharth has an opportunity to put aside his political ambitions and retire completely from politics for the BSP and the movement, as well as his family and son-in-law Akash Anand". Earlier, Mayawati had also said Anand still needed to attain more "political maturity" and that she would not entrust him with major organisational responsibilities for the time being.

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