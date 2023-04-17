CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon: Check expected date, and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE cbse 10th 12th result 2022 date to be announced soon

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 10th and 12th results 2023. However, the board has yet not given any confirmation on the declaration of the results. Once, the Class 10th and 12th results 2023 are declared, the candidates will be able to download their results by visiting the official website of results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in or through the Digi locker app.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Expected date

According to the media reports, CBSE 12th Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the last week of April 2023 and the First week of May 2023. However, the board has not given any specific date on the release of results. Students have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates on the results.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 was conducted from February 14, 2023. Class 10 exams ended on March 21, 2022 while Class 12th exams ended on April 5. This year, a total of 21,86,940 students in the class 10th exam and 16,96,770 students in Class 12th appeared in the exams. Now, the students are eagerly waiting for the results.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: How to check?

Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in

Click on the 'result' tab

Click on the notification link that reads 'CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023'

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

The screen will show the 2023 results for the CBSE 10th and 12th class

Save the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2023 on your computer for further use

CBSE 10th 12th Exam: Revised assessment scheme likely to be implemented from next year

A few days back, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised and updated its assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams to be held in 2024 by introducing the number of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and reducing the weightage given to short and long answer questions. These modifications are in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As the board exams are expected to be modified next year with the introduction of the New Curriculum Framework, it is expected that these changes might be limited to the 2023-2024 academic session.

According to a report published by news agency PTI, ''The board is initiating changes in the exam and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-2024 to align assessment to Competency Focus Education'', said Joseph Emanuel, Director, CBSE (Academics).

