Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Registration ends today; Practical exams from April 20

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conclude the Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2023 registrations today, April 17. Students can apply for the Bihar Board 12th compartment exam 2023 online through the official website-- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023 registrations initially ended on March 30. The board has reopened the registration window for two days i.e. April 16 and April 17, 2023. Candidates who failed to secure the minimum passing marks in the BSEB 12th result or candidates who are unsatisfied with their marks can apply for the Bihar Boar 12th compartment exam by making a payment of Rs 1,430 as a registration fee.

Direct Link: BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Form 2023

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Date

The board will conduct the BSEB 12th practical exams between April 20 and April 22, 2023. The admit card for Class 12 practical exam is available for download on the official website of the BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

The BSEB Inter compartmental-cum-special exam for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses will be held from April 26 to May 8, 2023. The compartment examination will be held in two shifts, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.