Bihar Board 12th Compartment Datesheet 2023 Out; Practical exams from April 20

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Date 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment exam dates 2023 today, April 12. The board has released the BSEB 12th Compartment exam complete timetable on its official Twitter handle @officialbseb and on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board Inter compartmental-cum-special exam for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses will commence on April 26 and will conclude on May 8, 2023. While the BSEB 12th practical exams will be held between April 20 and April 22, 2023.

The BSEB 12th Compartment Exams 2023 will be held in two shifts, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. As per the BSEB official notification, a "Cool off" time of additional 15 minutes has been given to students for reading and analysing the questions and to plan answers accordingly.

