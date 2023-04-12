Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Scrutiny last date today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023 last date today

Bihar Board 10th Scrutiny 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registrations for Bihar Board Class 10th scrutiny 2023 today, April 12. All those students who wish to apply for BSEB 10th scrutiny 2023 can register online through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Earlier the last date for Bihar Board 10th scrutiny form was April 10, 2023.

The BSEB scrutiny process is being held for candidates who are unsatisfied with their Bihar Board 10th result or failed to secure the minimum passing marks in the Bihar Board exams. The school heads can submit the scrutiny form of their students online using the school login ID and password.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023: How to Apply

The Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny form is available online on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or scrutiny.biharboardonline.com. On the homepage find and click on the link that reads, "Apply for scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination, 2023)".

Direct Link: Bihar Board 10th Scrutiny 2023

Students need to enter their roll code, roll number, name, date of birth, username and password for scrutiny registration. On the next window, students need to enter their username and password. Apply for the BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023 by clicking on the 'Apply for Scrutiny' tab. Make payment of the application fee and finally submit it. Download the confirmation page and take a few printouts for future use.

