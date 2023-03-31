Friday, March 31, 2023
     
BSEB Bihar Board Matric (10) Result 2023 | LIVE UPDATES

BSEB 10th Matric Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 will be hosted on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can follow this blog to get the latest updates on BSEB 10th result and toppers list.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava Patna Updated on: March 31, 2023 10:49 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 likely today

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023. As per the media reports, the Bihar state Education Minister Chandra Shekhar will announce the BSEB 10th (Matric) result 2023 through a press conference today, March 31. The Bihar Matric result will be hosted on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who took the Bihar Board 10th exam will be able to check their BSEB Matric results by logging in through their roll code and roll number. The BSEB Matric roll number and roll code are mentioned on the admit card of the candidates. Students can follow this blog to get more latest updates on Bihar Class 10th Matric Exam Result 2023.

ALSO READ | BSEB Bihar Board Inter (12) Result 2023: Declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in | Check direct link

Live updates :BSEB Bihar Board Matric (10) Result 2023 | LIVE UPDATES

  • Mar 31, 2023 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    BSEB 10th Result 2023 Direct Link: Websites to check

    The BSEB 10th result 2023 once out can be checked with the help of the direct link which is to be made available on the following websites;

    • results.biharboardonline.com
    • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    • secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Mar 31, 2023 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: How to check?

    • Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 
    • On the homepage, click on the 'BSEB 10th result 2023' link
    • Key in your login credentials like roll code and roll number
    • Submit and the Bihar Board 10th result will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a print of the score card for further reference.
