BSEB Bihar Board Matric (10) Result 2023 | LIVE UPDATES

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023. As per the media reports, the Bihar state Education Minister Chandra Shekhar will announce the BSEB 10th (Matric) result 2023 through a press conference today, March 31. The Bihar Matric result will be hosted on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who took the Bihar Board 10th exam will be able to check their BSEB Matric results by logging in through their roll code and roll number. The BSEB Matric roll number and roll code are mentioned on the admit card of the candidates. Students can follow this blog to get more latest updates on Bihar Class 10th Matric Exam Result 2023.

