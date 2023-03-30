Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BIG UPDATE on BSEB Matric result date, official website

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB 10th result 2023 expected soon

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 tomorrow, March 31. As per the news reports, the BSEB is expected to announce the matric board results by March 31. However, the official announcement pertaining to Bihar Board 10th result date and time is still awaited.

The BSEB 10th result will be announced by Education Minister Chandra Shekhar through a press conference. Once the result is out, students will be able to check and download their Bihar Board 10th marksheet through the official website- biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in using roll code and roll number. Along with the BSEB 10th result, the board will also announce the pass percentage, toppers name and other necessary information.

About 16.37 lakh students have appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10th exam this year. The exam was conducted in two shifts at 1,500 examination centres across the state. Candidates must have to secure minimum of 33 percent marks to qualify the BSEB Matric exam 2023.

BSEB 10th result 2023: List of websites

The BSEB official websites to check Bihar Board 10th result 2023 are:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar board Matric Result: How to check?

Students can follow the steps given here to check Bihar board Class 10th result 2023.