BSEB 10th Result 2023 Out; Direct link here

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 today, March 31. The Bihar state Education Minister Chandra Shekhar has announced the BSEB 10th (Matric) result 2023 through a press conference today. The Bihar Board Class 10th result is now available on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB 10th Result Live Updates

Students can check and download their Bihar Board Matric results by using roll code and roll number. The board has recorded pass percentage at 81.04 percent this year.

students have passed the Bihar Board Class 10th exam, of which

he exam.

16,10,6576,61,570 boys and 6,43,633 girls have passed t

How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2023?

Students can check the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 by following the simple steps provided below.

Go to the BSEB official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar board 10th result 2023’ link.

Now insert roll code and roll number in the given spaces and submit

The BSEB 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Check the details mentioned in the BSEB result PDF.

Download and take a print of Bihar 10th result 2023 for future reference.

Direct Link: BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2023