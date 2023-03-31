BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 Today At 1:15 PM: Officials

Friday, March 31, 2023
     
BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time: The Bihar Board Class 10th result will be published on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in at 1:15 PM, today.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava Patna Updated on: March 31, 2023 11:58 IST
bihar board 10th result, bseb 10th result
Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB 10th Result 2023 Today

BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 today, March 31. The Bihar State Education Minister Chandra Shekhar will announce the BSEB 10th (Matric) result 2023 through a press conference at 1:15 PM, today. The Bihar Board Class 10th result will be hosted on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB 10th Result Live Updates

Students can check and download their Bihar Board Matric results by using roll code and roll number. Along with the BSEB 10th result, the board will also announce the toppers list, students appeared, students qualified the exam, pass percentage, and other major information.

How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2023?

Students can check the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 by following the simple steps provided below.

  • Visit the BSEB official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar board 10th result 2023’ link.

  • Next, enter roll code and roll number in the given spaces and submit

  • The BSEB 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • Check the details mentioned in the BSEB result PDF.

  • Download and take a print of Bihar 10th result 2023 for future reference.

