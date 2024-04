Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In the early hours of trading today, the Indian stock market witnessed a positive momentum, with the Sensex rising by 176.47 points to reach 74,515.91. Similarly, the Nifty recorded a gain of 50.05 points, reaching 22,620.40. Investors showed optimism as the Sensex and Nifty started the trading session on a positive note, reflecting a favorable sentiment in the market.