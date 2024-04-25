IndiGo places order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes to expand its international presence

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IndiGo is the leading airline of India.

IndiGo, the nation's leading airline, revealed on Thursday its decision to purchase 30 A350-900 wide-body planes. This strategic move comes as the airline amplifies its global footprint. IndiGo has predominantly utilized narrow-body Airbus aircraft so far, with the exception of two Boeing 777 planes leased from Turkish Airlines, exclusively for its Istanbul route operations.

In a release, the carrier said it has entered the "wide body space with an order for 30 firm Airbus A350-900 aircraft". These planes will be powered by Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engine.

Rights for additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft

"The exact configuration of the aircraft will be decided at a later stage, and the deliveries are expected to start from 2027. In addition to the 30 firm A350-900 order, IndiGo has purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft, at its discretion, for possible future needs under certain conditions," it said.

Currently, IndiGo operates over 350 aircraft. In June last year, IndiGo placed the largest ever single aircraft order by any airline for 500 aircraft with Airbus.

