IndiGo soon to launch electric air taxi: Travel from Delhi to Gurugram in 7-minutes

IndiGo Airlines, a leading Indian airline company is reportedly gearing up to introduce an innovative solution called the ‘electric air taxis’. The company has been planning to initiate its services between Delhi and Gurugram (formerly known as Gurgaon). InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo is set to collaborate with American-based Archer Aviation to bring this futuristic mode of transportation to India.

This new concept of commuting will help the users to skip the long traffic congestion between the cities - Delhi and Gurugram.

Archer Aviation: Partnership

InterGlobe Enterprises is set to procure 200 electric aircraft from Archer Aviation - marking a significant step towards launching air taxi services in India.

The upcoming electric vertical will takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will accommodate up to four passengers each, by accompanied by a pilot for enhanced safety.

The collaboration will aim at providing a swift and efficient travel alternative while minimizing the environmental impact.

IndiGo's Air Taxi: Benefits

IndiGo's electric air taxis promise several advantages over traditional modes of transport in the region of Delhi and Gurugram.

Timeline and fare

It will reduce the noise levels when compared to helicopters and will further have enhanced safety features for the passengers, delivering comfortable, secure and faster travel.

The air taxi service will be operational between Delhi and Gurugram and the project is said to start its operations by 2026. Passengers could anticipate the fares to range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for the seven-minute journey, which will reduce the travel time and traffic hassle.

At this time, the travel for the region is around 27 kilometres in distance and it takes around 90 minutes, with fares which could reach up to Rs 1,500.

Certification process and plans

Adam Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Archer Aviation has confirmed that the electric air taxis will be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration. Furthermore, the company will seek approval from the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

