What is Blue Whale Challenge? Know about the reason behind Indian student's death in US

The recent mysterious death of a 20-year-old Indian student who was studying in the United States made many of us question if this is linked with the Blue Whale game challenge which took the life of many children/youth almost 8 years ago. A recent report surfaced which has been claiming the involvement of the infamous and controversial challenge, to the tragic incident, which took place in March 2024 - shedding light on the dangers associated with this online phenomenon.

Investigation of the tragic Incident

The first-year student of the University of Massachusetts (USA), was discovered dead on March 8. Authorities from the Bristol County District Attorney's office are reportedly probing the case as a suicide. As per the reports, it has been said that the student succumbed while attempting a challenge that involved holding his breath for a longer than usual duration (which was also a part of the Blue Whale challenge).

Initial misconceptions and unravelling of the case

Initially, several speculations surrounded the nature of the student's demise, which stated to have some conjectured foul play.

There were also suggestions of robbery and mistaken identity, which further added complications to the investigation. However, subsequent revelations from the Boston Globe News (credible sources), provided clarity and confirmed that the tragic nature of the incident is linked to the killer challenge game which originally started in Russia.

Ongoing investigation and official statements

Although the cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed by the authorities, the 'Blue Whale Challenge' angle remains a significant aspect of the investigation. So far, by the time of writing, Greg Miliot, Bristol County District Attorney's spokesperson has refrained from giving any comment on the game's involvement until further information is obtained.

The investigation further also considers the possibility of suicide, but confirmation still awaits for the conclusive findings as per the medical examiner's report.

Blue Whale game: Advisory in India

The 'Blue Whale Challenge' gained witness between 2015 and 2017, starting from Russia primarily, where it was linked to numerous fatalities across the specific region.

Blue Whale was famously recognised as a suicide game, against which the Indian government issued an advisory in 2017- cautioning citizens against its dangers.

The life-threatening game on social media platforms involves a series of escalating challenges that will last for more than 50 days. These challenges were lethal and posed many risks to participants' mental and physical well-being.

