Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE to release HSLC and HSSLC results tomorrow at nbsenl.edu.in, here's easy step

Nagaland Board Result 2024: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the class 10th, and 12th board exam results tomorrow, April 26. All those who appeared in the Nagaland Board 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, nbenl.edu.in. As per the official announcement, the results for HSLC and HSSLC board exams will be released by 2 pm, tomorrow, April 26.

Once the results are out, the students will have to download their Nagaland Board 10th and 12th results from the official website, nbenl.edu.in. As per the notification, the board will distribute the provisional result gazette to registered institutions, accompanied by the issuance of pass certificates and mark sheets.

To download NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results, students are required to put in their login credentials, which could consist of their roll number or name. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How to download Nagaland Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th?

Visit the official website of NBSE, nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the result link that reads, ' Nagaland Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter the login credentials such as roll number and submit the details

Nagaland Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen

Download Nagaland Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th for future reference

This year, the Nagaland Board HSLC board exam 2024 was conducted from February 13 to 23 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. while, the exams HSSLC were conducted between February 12 to March 6. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Apart from the official website, students can also check their board results through an Android mobile app- NBSE. To do so, students will have to download the NBSE app through the Google play store. After downloading the app, students are required to register themselves and fill in the required details such as registration number and roll number to check the result.