Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Bihar Board Exams 2023, BSEB Class 12 Result Live Updates: The Bihar School Education Board is expected to release the class 12th result today on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com today. Check here for all the latest updates.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 7:17 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board Exams 2023: Class 12th Result soon, likely today | LIVE UPDATES

Bihar Board Exams 2023, BSEB Class 12 Result Live Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 12th or intermediate final exam results today. However, no official confirmation is there. It is expected that BSEB will release the result of the candidates who appeared for the class 12 state education board exams 2023 today. The result will be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. 

BSEB is expected to make an official announcement soon for the BSEB Class 12th result 2023. For more latest updates on Bihar Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Result 2023 stay tuned with us. 

 

Live updates :Bihar Board Exams 2023: Class 12th Result | LIVE UPDATES

  • Mar 21, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Bihar Board Class 12th result: Websites to check the result

    Once the result gets released, the candidates who appeared for the BSEB Class 12th exam 2023 will be able to check their results on: 

    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in  
    results.biharboardonline.com

  • Mar 21, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    BSEB Bihar Board Class12th Resul 2023 live updates

    The class 12th Bihar Board Exam result 2023 is expected to release today. Follow this live blog for more latest updates. 

