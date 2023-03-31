Friday, March 31, 2023
     
BSEB 10th Result 2023 Out: Mohammad Rumman Ashraf tops with 97.8 Percent; Toppers list here

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Toppers: As per the BSEB 10th Result 2023, Mohammad Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School Sheikhpura tops the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 by securing 489 (97.8 percent) marks.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava Patna Updated on: March 31, 2023 14:30 IST
BSEB 10th Result 2023 Toppers: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Matric (Class 10th) result 2023 today, March 31. Along with the BSEB 10th result 2023, the board has also released the Bihar Board toppers' names, total students appeared, pass percentage and other statistics. Bihar Board 10th Result  2023 Live Updates

As per the BSEB 10th Result 2023, Mohammad Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School Sheikhpura tops the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 by securing 489 (97.8 percent) marks. Namrata Kumari of Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur and Gyani Anupama of Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad together have secured second rank by scoring 486 (97.2 percent) marks.

Bihar Board 10th Toppers List 2023

The BSEB has issued the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 toppers' list. The name and marks of top five rank holders are provided below.

Rank

Name

School

Marks

1

Mohammad Rumman Ashraf

Islamia High School Sheikhpura

489

2

Namrata Kumari

Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur

486

2

Gyani Anupama

Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad

486

3

Sanju Kumari

High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda

484

3

Bhavna Kumari

Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran

484

3

Jaynandan Kumar Pandit

PB High School Lakhisarai

484

4

Sneha Kumari

Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad

483

4

Neha Praveen

T N Girls H S Shirnia, Khagaria

483

4

Sweta Kumari

Utkramit Madhyamik School Navinagar, Jamui

483

4

Amrita Kumari

Gyaneshwari H/S Gaura, Gopalganj

483

4

Vivek Kumar

B T High School Kishanpur Samastipur

483

4

Shubham Kumar

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui

483

5

Suruchi Kumari

M R Puri High School Tajpur, Jamui

481

5

Shalini Kumari

Universal 10 + 2 Public School Bihiya Bhojpur

481

5

Sudhanshu Shekhar

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui

481

5

Ahem Keshri

Utkramit M S Marhi Basbutia, Chakai, Jamui

481

5

Unmukt Kumar Yadav

Catholic High School Arrah, Bhojpur

481

5

Sudhanshu Kumar

Durga High School Meghaul, Begusarai

481

5

Sukesh Suman

B P High School Begusarai

481

5

Chandan Kumar

High School Hansopur, Samastipur

481

5

Abhishek Kumar Choudhary

R K Kamla High School Pokhram, Darbhanga

481

As many as 16,10,657 students have passed the Bihar Board Class 10th exam, of which 6,61,570 are boy students and 6,43,633 are girl students. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 81.04 percent.

