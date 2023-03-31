BSEB 10th Result 2023 Out: Mohammad Rumman Ashraf tops with 97.8 Percent; Toppers list here

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Toppers: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Matric (Class 10th) result 2023 today, March 31. Along with the BSEB 10th result 2023, the board has also released the Bihar Board toppers' names, total students appeared, pass percentage and other statistics. Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live UpdatesAs per the BSEB 10th Result 2023, Mohammad Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School Sheikhpura tops the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 by securing 489 (97.8 percent) marks. Namrata Kumari of Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur and Gyani Anupama of Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad together have secured second rank by scoring 486 (97.2 percent) marks.
Bihar Board 10th Toppers List 2023
The BSEB has issued the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 toppers' list. The name and marks of top five rank holders are provided below.
|
Rank
|
Name
|
School
|
Marks
|
1
|
Mohammad Rumman Ashraf
|
Islamia High School Sheikhpura
|
489
|
2
|
Namrata Kumari
|
Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur
|
486
|
2
|
Gyani Anupama
|
Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad
|
486
|
3
|
Sanju Kumari
|
High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda
|
484
|
3
|
Bhavna Kumari
|
Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran
|
484
|
3
|
Jaynandan Kumar Pandit
|
PB High School Lakhisarai
|
484
|
4
|
Sneha Kumari
|
Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad
|
483
|
4
|
Neha Praveen
|
T N Girls H S Shirnia, Khagaria
|
483
|
4
|
Sweta Kumari
|
Utkramit Madhyamik School Navinagar, Jamui
|
483
|
4
|
Amrita Kumari
|
Gyaneshwari H/S Gaura, Gopalganj
|
483
|
4
|
Vivek Kumar
|
B T High School Kishanpur Samastipur
|
483
|
4
|
Shubham Kumar
|
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui
|
483
|
5
|
Suruchi Kumari
|
M R Puri High School Tajpur, Jamui
|
481
|
5
|
Shalini Kumari
|
Universal 10 + 2 Public School Bihiya Bhojpur
|
481
|
5
|
Sudhanshu Shekhar
|
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui
|
481
|
5
|
Ahem Keshri
|
Utkramit M S Marhi Basbutia, Chakai, Jamui
|
481
|
5
|
Unmukt Kumar Yadav
|
Catholic High School Arrah, Bhojpur
|
481
|
5
|
Sudhanshu Kumar
|
Durga High School Meghaul, Begusarai
|
481
|
5
|
Sukesh Suman
|
B P High School Begusarai
|
481
|
5
|
Chandan Kumar
|
High School Hansopur, Samastipur
|
481
|
5
|
Abhishek Kumar Choudhary
|
R K Kamla High School Pokhram, Darbhanga
|
481
As many as 16,10,657 students have passed the Bihar Board Class 10th exam, of which 6,61,570 are boy students and 6,43,633 are girl students. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 81.04 percent.