BSEB 10th Result 2023 Out: Mohammad Rumman Ashraf tops with 97.8 Percent; Toppers list here

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Toppers: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Matric (Class 10th) result 2023 today, March 31. Along with the BSEB 10th result 2023, the board has also released the Bihar Board toppers' names, total students appeared, pass percentage and other statistics. Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

As per the BSEB 10th Result 2023, Mohammad Rumman Ashraf of Islamia High School Sheikhpura tops the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 by securing 489 (97.8

) marks. Namrata Kumari of Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur and Gyani Anupama of Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad together have secured second rank by scoring 486 (97.2

) marks.

Bihar Board 10th Toppers List 2023

The BSEB has issued the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 toppers' list. The name and marks of top five rank holders are provided below.

Rank Name School Marks 1 Mohammad Rumman Ashraf Islamia High School Sheikhpura 489 2 Namrata Kumari Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur 486 2 Gyani Anupama Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad 486 3 Sanju Kumari High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda 484 3 Bhavna Kumari Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran 484 3 Jaynandan Kumar Pandit PB High School Lakhisarai 484 4 Sneha Kumari Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad 483 4 Neha Praveen T N Girls H S Shirnia, Khagaria 483 4 Sweta Kumari Utkramit Madhyamik School Navinagar, Jamui 483 4 Amrita Kumari Gyaneshwari H/S Gaura, Gopalganj 483 4 Vivek Kumar B T High School Kishanpur Samastipur 483 4 Shubham Kumar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui 483 5 Suruchi Kumari M R Puri High School Tajpur, Jamui 481 5 Shalini Kumari Universal 10 + 2 Public School Bihiya Bhojpur 481 5 Sudhanshu Shekhar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui 481 5 Ahem Keshri Utkramit M S Marhi Basbutia, Chakai, Jamui 481 5 Unmukt Kumar Yadav Catholic High School Arrah, Bhojpur 481 5 Sudhanshu Kumar Durga High School Meghaul, Begusarai 481 5 Sukesh Suman B P High School Begusarai 481 5 Chandan Kumar High School Hansopur, Samastipur 481 5 Abhishek Kumar Choudhary R K Kamla High School Pokhram, Darbhanga 481

As many as 16,10,657 students have passed the Bihar Board Class 10th exam, of which 6,61,570 are boy students and 6,43,633 are girl students. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 81.04 percent.