Bihar Board BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023 registration begins; Steps to apply

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the scrutiny registration against Bihar Board 10th result 2023 today, April 3. The students who are unsatisfied with their BSEB 10th result or failed to secure the minimum passing marks can apply for re-evaluation/ re-checking online through the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students can fill the online application form for Bihar Board secondary (Class 10) compartmental-cum-special exam 2023 till April 7, 2023. The heads of the schools can submit the application form using the school login ID and password.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023: Online registration steps

Students can follow the simple steps provided below to fill the Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny Form 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Online Apply: Secondary Compartmental-cum-Special Exam 2023' link.

Step 3: Heads of the school can login with user ID and password.

Step 4: Enter the student's details, subject and scrutiny fee.

Step 5: Submit the BSEB 10th scrutiny form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Earlier on March 31, Bihar Board has declared the matric results for 2022-23 annual examination. A total of 16,10,657 students registered for the Class 10 board exams, of which 13,05,203 students passed the exam. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage at 81.04 percent.