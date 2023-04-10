BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023 registration date extended; Check UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023 registration date extended

BSEB 10h Scrutiny 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration last date for Bihar Board 10th scrutiny form 2023. Students can now apply for BSEB 10th scrutiny through the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com till April 12.

The Bihar Board conducts re-evaluation/ re-checking of answer sheets (scrutiny process) for students who are unsatisfied with their BSEB 10th result or failed to secure the minimum passing marks in the board exams. Students can apply for the BSEB 10th scrutiny in the online mode with the help of the school heads using the school login ID and password.

Earlier the last date to fill out the Bihar BSEB 10th scrutiny form was April 10, 2023. The board has declared the matric results for 2022-23 annual examination on March 31. As per the official reports, a total of 16,10,657 students registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams, of which 13,05,203 students passed the exam.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023: Online registration steps

Students can follow the steps provided here to fill the Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny Form 2023 online through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'Online Apply: Secondary Compartmental-cum-Special Exam 2023' link.

Step 3: Heads of the school can login with user ID and password.

Step 4: Enter the student's details, subject and scrutiny fee.

Step 5: Submit the BSEB 10th scrutiny form and download the confirmation page for further reference.