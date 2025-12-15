'Will collectively contest all elections and win': BJP's new working president Nitin Nabin | EXCLUSIVE When asked about him being the youngest national working president of the party, Nitin Nabin said, "BJP always promotes the youths."

New Delhi:

Day after being named as Bharatiya Janata Party's national president, Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin said on Monday that the saffron party will collectively contest the assembly elections and win all of them. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Nabin also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for entrusting him with this responsibility.

"I would like to thank party's central leadership, including the prime minister, the union home minister, the defence minister and others for entrusting me with this responsibility," the 45-year-old said. "We will collectively contest all elections and will win all of them."

When asked about him being the youngest national working president of the party, the Bihar minister said, "BJP always promotes the youths."

45-year-old Nabin was on Sunday appointed as BJP's new national working president. He will most likely succeed current national president JP Nadda. A five-time MLA, Nabin is a minister in Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. His appointment comes nearly months before the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, and also the panchayat polls in several states.

Nabin, who party leaders consider dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, also has a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background. Currently, he represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar.

PM Modi has congratulated Nabin and hoped that his experience will help in strengthening the party. Calling Nabin a 'hardworking Karyakarta', the prime minister said the Bihar minister has diligently worked to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

"He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).