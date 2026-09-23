Midnight bulldozer action at mosque in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area sparks uproar | Video

New Delhi:

Civic authorities conducted a demolition drive in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area late Tuesday night as part of an anti-encroachment drive. The midnight bulldozer action was carried out as part of a road-widening project on Max Hospital Road. Illegal encroachments, including the Madina Masjid and nearby houses, were removed during the drive.

The demolition of Madina Masjid sparked protests and an uproar among local residents. After receiving information about the demolition, AIMIM Delhi president Shoaib Jamai reached Shalimar Bagh late at night, leading to high-voltage drama at the spot.

Three notices issued to vacate mosque

It is pertinent to mention that the Imam of Madina Masjid in Shalimar Bagh was issued notices three times within 15 days to vacate the premises, but the mosque was not vacated. The demolition was subsequently carried out following a High Court order.

The action comes as road-widening work is underway in the area, with plans to expand the road to 30 metres. Authorities had been issuing notices for around three months regarding the removal of alleged illegal structures along the roadside, with Madina Masjid among the structures listed for demolition.

A similar demolition drive was carried out in the area during May and June, when around 150 houses were demolished.

AIMIM leader calls action 'unconstitutional'

A large crowd gathered nearby during the bulldozer action. AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai, who was also at the site, said that demolishing the mosque in the middle of the night was 'unconstitutional'. He claimed that the bulldozer action against the mosque took place at 3 am. "A mosque was demolished in a similar manner in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, we will not let Shalimar Bagh become Saharanpur Part-2," he added.

In a post on X, Jamai said, "Acting on the instructions of party president Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM Delhi team rushed to the Shalimar Bagh area late at night upon receiving information that a bulldozer was being used against a mosque. At whose behest is the police administration preventing us from meeting the mosque's Imam?"

Along with the post, Shoaib Jamai also shared a video in which he claimed that a mosque was demolished overnight without any grace period being given. He described the incident as 'Saharanpur Part-2' and said members of the mosque committee feared that the entire mosque could be demolished.

Jamai further alleged that people were being prevented from approaching within a 100-200 metre radius of the site and that the mosque's Imam was not being allowed to enter the premises. He appealed to the authorities to at least allow the Imam or mosque committee members to retrieve copies of the Quran from inside the mosque.

Shoaib Jamai further questioned how such oppression could be carried out. Officials come here after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, yet they seem to have forgotten that oath.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind convenes meeting

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is holding a major meeting in Delhi today (September 23) to discuss bulldozer actions against mosques and madrasas in different parts of the country. Maulana Mahmood Madani convened the meeting.

Muslim organisations have expressed concern over the demolition and eviction actions involving mosques and madrasas. A major decision is expected to be discussed during the meeting, with a roadmap outlining options beyond legal proceedings likely to be presented.

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