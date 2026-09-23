Billie Jean King Cup Quarter-Final 2 today, Kazakhstan to face Spain; watch Live on VETO OTT

The second quarter-final of the Billie Jean King Cup, one of the biggest and most prestigious team competitions in women's tennis, will be played on Wednesday (September 23) at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena in China. In this match, Kazakhstan will take on Spain in what promises to be an exciting contest between two teams featuring world-class players. For Indian tennis fans, the match can be watched live on the VETO OTT App, which holds the Billie Jean King Cup streaming rights in India.

Kazakhstan and Spain ready for a thrilling battle

The quarter-final clash between Kazakhstan and Spain is expected to produce a closely fought contest. Kazakhstan have a strong and aggressive lineup, with players known for their powerful serves and impressive groundstrokes. The team's players have the ability to turn the match around against any opponent.

Meanwhile, Spain have long been regarded as a major force in tennis. Spanish players are known for their patience, stamina and tactical understanding on court. Both teams have a good combination of experience and young energy, which is expected to make this quarter-final an intriguing battle. With a place in the semi-finals at stake, neither side will have an easy path forward.

Winner to book a place in the semi-finals

Both Kazakhstan and Spain will enter the contest with their sights firmly set on a semi-final spot. As this is a knockout-stage match, the losing team will see its Billie Jean King Cup campaign come to an end.

Fans can expect a high-intensity contest featuring tactical battles, powerful tennis and plenty of pressure as both teams fight for a place in the next round. The big question will be which side can handle the pressure and produce its best tennis when it matters most.

When and where to watch the live action

The second Billie Jean King Cup quarter-final between Kazakhstan and Spain will be broadcast live for free on the VETO OTT App on September 23. Tennis fans can watch the match live on smartphones and smart TVs through VETO OTT. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Kazakhstan and Spain squads

Both teams have named strong squads for this important Billie Jean King Cup encounter.

Kazakhstan's squad includes Yulia Putintseva, Sonya Zhiyenbayeva, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Anna Danilina. The team is being led by captain Yuri Schukin.

Meanwhile, Spain will feature Cristina Bucsa, Kaitlin Quevedo, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Marina Bassols Ribera and Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Spanish team is being captained by Carla Suarez Navarro.

With experienced players and emerging talent on both sides, the Kazakhstan-Spain quarter-final is set to be an important test for both teams as they look to keep their title hopes alive.

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