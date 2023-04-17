UP Board 10th, 12th Result Date 2023: Last five years' result date; Websites to check

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the result for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2023. The UP Board result once declared, can be checked through the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates will have to enter their roll and date of birth in order to download the UP Board 10th, 12h, scorecard.
UPMSP has conducted the UP Board 10th, 12th exam from February 16 to March 3 and February 16 to March 4, respectively. About 58 lakh students have registered for the UP Board exams this year. As per the reports, the result is expected to be declared by the End of April 2023.
Last year the UP board exams were organised between March 24 and April 13 and the result was declared on June 18, 2022. A total of 25,20,734 students appeared in the UP Board 10th exam of which 88.18 percent passed the exam. While a total of 22,37,578 students appeared in the UP Board 12th exam of which 85.33 percent passed the exam.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Last Five Years Result Date
2022 - June 18
2021 - July 31
2020 - June 27
2019 - April 27
2018 - April 29
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Websites to Check
The students can check and download the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 from the following websites;
- results.upmsp.edu.in
- upresults.nic.in
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check?
Students can check the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 by following the simple steps provided below.
- Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
- Click on the link that reads 'UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023'.
- Next, enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.
- UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
- Download UP Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference.