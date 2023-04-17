UP Board 10th, 12th Result Date 2023: Last five years' result date; Websites to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date expected soon

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the result for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2023. The UP Board result once declared, can be checked through the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates will have to enter their roll and date of birth in order to download the UP Board 10th, 12h, scorecard.

UPMSP has conducted the UP Board 10th, 12th exam from February 16 to March 3 and February 16 to March 4, respectively. About 58 lakh students have registered for the UP Board exams this year. As per the reports, the result is expected to be declared by the End of April 2023.

Last year the UP board exams were organised between March 24 and April 13 and the result was declared on June 18, 2022. A total of 25,20,734 students appeared in the UP Board 10th exam of which 88.18 percent passed the exam. While a total of 22,37,578 students appeared in the UP Board 12th exam of which 85.33 percent passed the exam.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Last Five Years Result Date

2022 - June 18

2021 - July 31

2020 - June 27

2019 - April 27

2018 - April 29

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Websites to Check

The students can check and download the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 from the following websites;

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

ALSO READ | UP Board Results 2023: Big UPDATE on UPMSP Class 10th, 12th result date | Check

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2023 date for classes 10th and 12th soon; Check expected date and time

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can check the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 by following the simple steps provided below.