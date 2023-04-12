UP Board Result 2023 date for classes 10th and 12th soon; Check expected date and time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Result 2023 date soon at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2023 date update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the Classes' 10th and 12th results on its website. Over 58.8 lakh students are awaiting the board exam results. Once, the UP Board Result 2023 is released, the candidates will be able to download their results from the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in. The evaluation process was conducted between March 17 to April 1, 2023. According to data, around 3.19 crore UP Board answer sheets of Inter and High school students were evaluated by over 1.40 lakh examiners.

UP Board Result 2023 date for classes 10th and 12th: Be aware of fake result date

Last night, the news of releasing results was circulated on social media. In this regard, the secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Dibyakant Shukla said that the date of declaration of UP Board 2023 results is false. He further stated that the UP Board Result 2023 will be announced soon.

UP Board Result 2023 date for classes 10th and 12th: No official confirmation

The board has yet not given any confirmation on the release of the UP Board Result 2023 for the 10th and 12th classes. However, it is expected that the results will be released in the month of April as per media reports. Students who appeared in the said exam will be able to download UP Board Result 2023 date for classes 10th and 12th from the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2023 date for classes 10th and 12th: 33% marks in each subject required

It should be noted that the students are required to secure at least 33% marks in each subject to qualify for the UP Board 10th, and 12th exams 2023. Those who will be failed in one or two subjects will be able to appear for UP compartment exams 2023. Students will have to register themselves for appearing in the compartment exam. The application for the compartment exams will be available on the official website in due course of time. Students will be able to download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

UP Board Result 2023 date for classes 10th and 12th: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2023'

It will take you to the login page

Now, you need to enter the credentials and click on the submit button

UP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download UP Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference

