TS EAMCET 2023 Application correction window opens; Make changes till April 14

TS EAMCET 2023 Application correction: Candidates who have registered for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam can make necessary corrections in their application form through the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in till April 14.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 13:39 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY TS EAMCET 2023 application form correction process begins

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has started the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2023 (TS EAMCET 2023) application correction today, April 12. Candidates who have registered for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam can make necessary corrections in their application form through the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in till April 14.

The TS EAMCET 2023 application form with a late fee of Rs 250 is available on the official website until April 15. The Telangana EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream is scheduled on May 10 and May 11, 2023, while the exam for Engineering (E) stream is scheduled from May 12 to 14, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Date

Events

Dates

TS EAMCET 2023 applications start date

March 3, 2023 (Friday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications without late fee

April 10, 2023 (Monday)

TS EAMCET 2023 application correction date

April 12, 2023 (Wednesday)

to

April 14, 2023 (Friday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 250

April 15, 2023 (Saturday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 500

April 20, 2023 (Thursday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 2,500

April 25, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last date to submit EAMCET 2023 applications with late fee of Rs 5,000

May 2, 2023 (Tuesday)

TS EAMCET 2023 admit card release date

April 30, 2023 (Sunday)
TS EAMCET 2023 exam date May 10, 11, 12 and 14

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form: Steps to make corrections

Candidates can make changes in their TS EAMCET 2023 Application by following the step-by guide given here.
Step 1: Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET 2023 application correction link.
Step 3: Log in with the required details and verify the application details.
Step 4: Make the required changes in the TS EAMCET 2023 application form.
Step 5: Click on the submit tab and download the confirmation page for further reference.

